Pensioners living in Cambridgeshire struggling with rising costs can apply for help from June 13. - Credit: PA

Cambridgeshire pensioners struggling with the rising cost of living can apply for support from the Household Support Fund, thanks to a partnership between Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) and Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough (Age UK CAP).

The Government announced in March the extension of the scheme, which initially ran between November and March, awarding Cambridgeshire an additional £3.58million to support those in need across the county, with a particular focus on support for pensioners.

Anyone reaching pensionable age by 30 September 2022 who lives in the CCC area can apply for support from June 13.

Financial support and help to find longer-term support to maximise and manage finances can be provided within a few days.

Councillor Tom Sanderson, Chair of CCC's Communities, Social Mobility and Inclusion Committee, said: “The rapidly rising cost of living is understandably a source of considerable anxiety to many – especially coming so soon after the pandemic and its effect on the economy and household budgets.

“We are using the Household Support Fund to try and make sure that those most in need in our county receive support.

“We do not want anyone eligible to be excluded, though we are aware that older people can sometimes be reluctant to ask for help. That is why it is vital that any pensioner who is struggling financially should apply as soon as possible to see what help is available. If you know a pensioner who might benefit, please encourage them to apply.”

Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "This fund is set out to provide additional help in these difficult times, and we would urge our local pensioners to make contact with us so we can support them to make this claim and also help with other matters, such as carrying out benefit checks to ensure they are receiving everything they are entitled to.”

Leaflets and posters will be distributed throughout the county in day centres, GP surgeries and libraries, and through Age UK CAP services, giving information about the scheme and how to apply.

Those seeking support should apply to Age UK CAP on 01223 221929 or email hsf@ageukcap.org.uk.

Further information on the Household Support Fund can be found at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/household-support-fund.



