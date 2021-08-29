Published: 9:09 AM August 29, 2021 Updated: 10:17 PM August 29, 2021

Cllr John Morris says the county needs to tackle cycle thefts. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Huntingdonshire District Council has shared its concerns about the ‘growing issue’ of cycle thefts ahead of an upcoming town council meeting.

Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Brampton and Hinchingbrooke, John Morris, said there had been a “very positive meeting” between himself and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, to discuss a range of community safety issues, including cycle thefts from local town centres.

Cambridge Cycling Campaign (Camcycle), alongside Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridge City Council and other local organisations, recently launched a Save Our Cycles initiative to tackle the rising number of thefts in the county.

According to Camcycle, cycle theft in Cambridge is four times the number of the national figure, with, on average, 25 cycle thefts every day – that’s the equivalent of 9,000 stolen bikes every year.

Cllr Morris said: “Mr Preston is very aware of this growing problem – his own son has had a bike stolen from Ely Railway Station.

“He is looking to develop a strategy to crack down on cycle thefts, and it is hoped that some of the projects being carried out in Cambridge can be rolled out to our market towns.”

Cllr Morris is also calling on Network Rail to improve the cycle parking provision at Huntingdon Railway Station, so cyclists can feel confident about leaving their bikes if they choose to ride to the station when travelling by train.

A keen cyclist himself, who is raising money for the homeless by cycling more than 200 miles, he wants the new transport hub around Huntingdon Railway Station to have secure cycle parking.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new transport hub and Mill Common link road, which will emerge out at Edison Bell Way, is well underway and is due to open in Spring 2022.

However, he claimed that Highways England and Network Rail are yet to show or consult on the detailed plans – which he has described as “very disappointing”.

The next Huntingdon Town Council meeting will be held at Huntingdon Town Hall on Thursday, September 2 at 7pm.