Attendees and helpers dressed as Pirates for HDC's Pirates in the Park event last summer. - Credit: HDC

HDC’s Think Local campaign, supported by the Welcome Back Fund, has delivered a wide range of exciting events across the district’s towns, kicking things off with the successful Pirates in the Park event last summer.

Hundreds of local residents and town visitors descended on Regatta Meadow on the edge of St Neots town centre for this unique event – a day of free, family-friendly activities in conjunction with ‘International Talk Like a Pirate Day’ on September 19.

Throughout the day, visitors were treated to live music from Bethany Jane & Bro, entertainment and a range of delicious foods; with much excitement from children who were offered free balloon swords by the specially organised pirate-themed entertainers, alongside face painting and games.

A large number of attendees on the day were also in pirate attire, putting themselves forward for our ‘Best Dressed Pirate’ competition, with the winner receiving a prize hamper from local St Neots business, Sweet Paradise, based in Cross Keys Mews.

Twenty local traders joined the event to promote and sell their goods and services, with participation offered at no charge.

Visitors were treated to businesses selling a wide range of items, from homemade cookies and cakes, to handcrafted gifts and children’s clothing.

The stalls were popular throughout the day with a significant number of vendors selling out of their goods before the end of the event.

Speaking about the day, Chrissy from the St Neots-based pottery painting, build a bear and craft studio, Crafty Monkey in Moores Walk, said: "I'm so appreciative of all the help and support HDC has given us since the pandemic hit and the Pirates in the Park was a great event to get back out there and re-engage with the community in a Covid safe way.

"It was great seeing families being able to have fun again and enjoy the event. We certainly enjoyed dressing up as pirates!

"We ran a plate painting competition and had so many entries, it was a huge success."

More information on upcoming events in Huntingdonshire can be found on the HDC website: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/events



