A Huntingdonshire-based coffee recycling businesses has been awarded a grant to support its future growth.

Founded in 2013, Bio-bean, in Alconbury Weald, grew rapidly, launching coffee collection services across the UK and building the world’s first industrial-scale coffee recycling factory two years later producing Coffee Logs.

The grant, worth £50,000, has come from Huntingdonshire District Council's Growth Grant Scheme, which opened in November 2021 to sole traders, micro and SMEs from any industry sector.

Executive Leader of the Council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, recently visited Bio-bean to hear about their ambitious plans for the future and how their innovative work is supporting local opportunities and skills.

This visit was a follow up to the manufacturing round-table HDC held in partnership with Make UK last year to discuss the future of manufacturing in the district.

Executive Leader of the Council, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “Bio-bean is a clear example of some of the exciting, innovative work taking place in businesses throughout the district.

Chief operating officer of Bio-bean, Peter Giffiths, said: “Being awarded this grant has given our business a huge boost as it will enable us to invest in new sieving technology.

"This will enhance our ability to manufacture our latest product – Inficaf which is a bio-based material with a range of uses across the plastics, abrasives and cosmetics sectors and will also improve the working environment in our production plant.

"We are extremely grateful for the support that’s been shown to business by our local authority.”

Waste coffee costs businesses millions of pounds in disposal fees and harms the planet through associated emissions. We offer a better option.

Heavy, wet coffee grounds weigh down whichever waste stream they enter, typically increasing the collection fees for the businesses.

Bio-bean works with logistics and waste management infrastructure across the UK to take segregated spent coffee grounds from these businesses, reducing the weight of their waste and in turn the costs associated with disposal.

For further information on the support and guidance available from HDC for local businesses, contact the Economic Development Team at HDC. More details on HDC's website.




































