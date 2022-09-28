Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:34 AM September 28, 2022
Updated: 10:35 AM September 28, 2022
A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021.

A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

A man from Huntingdon has been prosecuted for fly-tipping and ordered to pay £3,800 in costs and fines.

Mr Steven Jabbar of Robertson Way, Huntingdon, was found guilty of the fly-tipping offence at Peterborough Magistrates Court on September 6.

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) investigated the reported fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, in July 2021.

The waste was traced back to a commercial business that highlighted the individual who was given the responsibility for taking the waste and deposing it correctly.

Instead, he dumped the waste on public land.

Jabbar was fined £2000, made to pay £1800 in costs to the HDC and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Executive Councillor Customer and Transactional Services, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: “This is yet another successful prosecution which shows that we will not give up chasing fly-tippers and will bring them to justice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Skatepark closer to competition standard revamp thanks to donation
  2. 2 Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
  3. 3 Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'
  1. 4 New community space for men opening in town next month
  2. 5 Commercial property for sale in Huntingdonshire
  3. 6 Driver stopped on A14 in hunt for stolen jewellery owner
  4. 7 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
  5. 8 Councillor questions ‘why on earth’ Addenbrooke’s Hospital is within potential congestion zone
  6. 9 Find out latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire here
  7. 10 St Ives Town hoping to make FA Cup history

“It costs the council a lot of money to collect and dispose of fly-tips.

“This prosecution is another example of our commitment to keeping the District clean and green.”

If you see someone fly-tipping or would like to report a fly-tip, visit the council's website: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping

Huntingdonshire District Council
St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Station Road, Willingham

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Caravan fire in Aspen Green, Huntingdon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Two arrested after suspected caravan arson in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The home proposed to be converted into a children's care home in Brampton, Cambridgeshire.

Planning

Plans for children’s care home in village to be voted on

Hannah Brown

person
A new solar farm is proposed to be built on farm land around an existing solar farm near Hail Weston in Cambridgeshire.

Huntingdonshire District Council

New solar farm could power thousands of homes for the next 40 years

Hannah Brown

person