Fly-tipper hit with £3,800 worth of costs and fine
- Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council
A man from Huntingdon has been prosecuted for fly-tipping and ordered to pay £3,800 in costs and fines.
Mr Steven Jabbar of Robertson Way, Huntingdon, was found guilty of the fly-tipping offence at Peterborough Magistrates Court on September 6.
Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) investigated the reported fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, in July 2021.
The waste was traced back to a commercial business that highlighted the individual who was given the responsibility for taking the waste and deposing it correctly.
Instead, he dumped the waste on public land.
Jabbar was fined £2000, made to pay £1800 in costs to the HDC and disqualified from driving for 28 days.
Executive Councillor Customer and Transactional Services, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: “This is yet another successful prosecution which shows that we will not give up chasing fly-tippers and will bring them to justice.
Most Read
- 1 Skatepark closer to competition standard revamp thanks to donation
- 2 Essex and Cambs: Three arrested amid £1 million cable theft investigation
- 3 Become a volunteer at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 'make a real difference'
- 4 New community space for men opening in town next month
- 5 Commercial property for sale in Huntingdonshire
- 6 Driver stopped on A14 in hunt for stolen jewellery owner
- 7 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 8 Councillor questions ‘why on earth’ Addenbrooke’s Hospital is within potential congestion zone
- 9 Find out latest road and rail updates for Cambridgeshire here
- 10 St Ives Town hoping to make FA Cup history
“It costs the council a lot of money to collect and dispose of fly-tips.
“This prosecution is another example of our commitment to keeping the District clean and green.”
If you see someone fly-tipping or would like to report a fly-tip, visit the council's website: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping