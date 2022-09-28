A fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, was reported to Huntingdonshire District Council in July 2021. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

A man from Huntingdon has been prosecuted for fly-tipping and ordered to pay £3,800 in costs and fines.

Mr Steven Jabbar of Robertson Way, Huntingdon, was found guilty of the fly-tipping offence at Peterborough Magistrates Court on September 6.

Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) investigated the reported fly-tip on Priory Hill, St Neots, in July 2021.

The waste was traced back to a commercial business that highlighted the individual who was given the responsibility for taking the waste and deposing it correctly.

Instead, he dumped the waste on public land.

Jabbar was fined £2000, made to pay £1800 in costs to the HDC and disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Executive Councillor Customer and Transactional Services, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, said: “This is yet another successful prosecution which shows that we will not give up chasing fly-tippers and will bring them to justice.

“It costs the council a lot of money to collect and dispose of fly-tips.

“This prosecution is another example of our commitment to keeping the District clean and green.”

If you see someone fly-tipping or would like to report a fly-tip, visit the council's website: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping