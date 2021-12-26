Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project’s PFR business advisor, Matt Tandy, and residential advisor, Mary Dhonau OBE outside the Floodmobile. - Credit: Ox-Cam

Residents of Godmanchester and surrounding areas are being invited to an event to find out how to make their properties flood resilient.

The roadshow of events is being hosted by the OxCam PFR Pathfinder Project, in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council.

The Property Flood Resilience (PFR) Day event will take place on Saturday January 29.

The events are designed to offer expert advice to households and businesses in areas which have previously experienced flooding, with previous venues including Alconbury Weston, St Neots and St Ives.

A special 'Floodmobile' vehicle, which contains samples of over 50 practical flood protection measures, will be on site for visitors to explore.

Councillor Lorna Dupré, chair of the Environment and Green Investment Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Many areas of our region are unfortunately at increased risk of flooding due to climate change and projected increases in extreme rainfall.

"Our series of Property Flood Resilience Days are an opportunity to talk to flood resilience experts and learn what we can do as individuals and communities to make our properties more flood resilient.

“The events are free and I would urge local residents to please come and join us.”

The Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is one of three national DEFRA projects which aims to increase the effective uptake and awareness of PFR across the region’s local authority areas.

With people living in the Godmanchester area experiencing flooding within recent years, the event is an opportunity for people to come and learn what can be done to help make their properties resilient against flood water.

The event is taking place on Saturday January 29, at Godmanchester Town Hall, 1 Post Street, PE29 2NB.

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project Mary Dhonau OBE will talk to visitors and offer advice.

Fola Ogunyoye, director of TJAY Consultancy Ltd, will also be present, and has over two decades of expertise in providing flood risk, water and environmental management consultancy service.

For more information on the Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project, visit: www.floodtoolkit.com/ox-cam/

For more information on Cambridgeshire County Council’s flood risk management, visit https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/business/planning-and-development/flood-and-water/flood-risk-management.



