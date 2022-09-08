A flag will be raised outside New Shire Hall at 10:30am on Friday (September 9) to pay tribute to 999 and armed forces personnel. - Credit: Stephen Moir/Twitter

A flag-raising ceremony will be held this Friday (September 9) to pay tribute to 999 and armed forces personnel.

999 Day is being held on Friday and a flag will be raised outside New Shire Hall at 10:30am to both mark our emergency services heroes and to pay respects to those who have died through their work.

Attending the ceremony will be chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Stephen Ferguson.

“We clapped for emergency services personnel during the pandemic, and it is right that we continue to celebrate their efforts as they provide such crucial support to those most in need,” he said.

999 Day has the support of HM The Queen, HRH The Prince of Wales, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, the Prime Minister and First Ministers of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

More information on the day, and how you can show your support, can be found at: https://www.999day.org.uk/.