The district council has confirmed they have proposed a small rise in Council Tax. - Credit: PA

There are five areas in Huntingdonshire that share the cheapest Council Tax bills in the county.

Denton and Caldecote, Haddon, Morborne, Water Newton, and Winwick, all have the county’s cheapest bills at £1,953.02 for a Band D property.

The five areas are all wards under Huntingdonshire District Council and none of them have a parish council, so pay the basic Band D rate for the district.

The new Council Tax rates came into effect on April 1, with many seeing an increase in their bills.

The tax is made up of contributions towards Cambridgeshire County Council, the district or city councils, the fire authority, and the police, as well as parish councils, where areas have them.

The Band D total Council Tax rate for the five wards includes £1,469.61 towards the county council, £150.86 towards Huntingdonshire District Council, £257.58 towards the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, and £74.97 towards the fire authority.

This total amount is £61.64 cheaper a year than the Band D council tax charge for those living in Cambridge.

It is also £189.66 cheaper than the highest Band D Council Tax bill in Cambridgeshire, which is £2,142.68 in the Wimblington ward of the Fenland district.

The county council increased its share of Council Tax by 4.99 per cent. The leadership said at the time of the announcement that the increase was needed to protect essential services.

Huntingdonshire District Council also increased its share of Council Tax, by £5 a year for a Band D household.

Council Tax is one of the ways local authorities are funded in order to provide services such as social care and highways maintenance at county council level, and waste collection and leisure at district council level.

The lowest Band D total Council Tax rates from each of the county’s districts:

Cambridge City Council – There are no parish councils in this district. The Band D rate in Cambridge city of £2,014.66.

East Cambridgeshire District Council – Westley Waterless ward, £1,959.96

Fenland District Council – Elm ward, £2,087.58

Huntingdonshire District Council – Denton and Caldecote, Haddon, Morborne, Water Newton, and Winwick wards, £1,953.02

South Cambridgeshire District Council – Ablington Pigotts, Bartlow, Childerley, Conington, Papworth St Agnes, £1,962.47

