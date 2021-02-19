News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’ for county

Clare Butler

Published: 2:30 PM February 19, 2021   
New Huntingdon Fire Station

Here is what the new Huntingdon Fire Station will look like once built. - Credit: Cambs Fire and Rescue Service

Here is what the new Huntingdon Fire Station will look like once built – with a modern training centre and upgraded facilities. 

Proposals for the facility were given the go ahead by planners at Huntingdonshire District Council earlier this week. 

The centre will provide "effective, reliable and realistic training for all operational firefighters and a much-needed capacity to enable the service to train more firefighters" than it is able to facilitate on the existing site on Hartford Road. 

The larger facilities will also accommodate support staff from occupational health, health and safety and operational support group colleagues. 

Councillor Kevin Reynolds, chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority said: “Receiving planning permission from Huntingdonshire District Council is a fantastic step forward and pivotal milestone in the project.” 

Work on the build is set to start soon. 

