Published: 8:00 AM March 26, 2021

What the development could look like on Houghton Field - next to former Government facility Houghton Grange. - Credit: Homes England

Fears over risk of flooding, less green space and more traffic have been raised by a parish council about a new housing development in Houghton.

Up to 120 homes alongside play areas and allotments could be built on a field next to former Government animal testing site Houghton Grange.

It comes after plans for nearly 100 flats on the derelict site – that was once used as a poultry research station – were approved in July last year.

The second phase of the build on the field, which is currently in agricultural use, is now open for virtual public consultation.

Houghton and Wyton Parish Council is urging residents to have their say on the outline plans – which will be submitted by Home England this summer.

Councillor's fear “the gap” between St Ives and Houghton could be harmed from the build.

“Our gap field is an extremely sensitive site,” they state.

“The phase II development is particularly sensitive and needs very careful planning as it will inevitably reduce the extent of 'the gap’ which is protected in law.

“The new proposal would represent an increase of 227 houses, or over, plus 25 per cent to the size of the village, with all of the inherent flooding risk and traffic that would bring.”

Survey postcards have been posted to parishioners encouraging them to answer questions on the proposals.

The postcards read: “Given the discussions we have already had with Homes England, the parish council were surprised and disappointed by the proposals.

"We feel you may have something to say about this yourselves, as it may not be what you envisaged when we all campaigned to Save Our Gap.”

However, Homes England say in their plans that there will be “plenty of public space” alongside 40 per cent affordable housing.

A spokesperson for Home England said: “We have been engaging with local stakeholders, including local parish and town councils, to inform the development of the proposals for the Houghton Grange Field site.

"Where possible, feedback from this engagement has been incorporated into the development of the masterplan.

"The current public consultation, which runs until April 14, provides the opportunity for local residents to provide feedback directly to the Homes England team.

"We would encourage residents to comment using these official feedback channels: online at houghtongrangefield.consultation.ai, by emailing houghtongranefield@homesengland.co.uk or calling 0800 054 1126 for hard copies of consultation materials.”