Two retired councillors have been made honorary aldermen by Huntingdonshire District Council.

Derek Giles and Dick Tuplin were honoured in recognition of their exceptional service to the district council at a full HDC meeting on July 20.

Mr Giles, a councillor for 27 years before he stood down in May 2022, served eight terms of office as councillor for the former Eaton Socon ward, which is now The Eatons ward. He was first elected to the council in 1991 and served until 2022, with the exception of the period 2008 to 2012.

Mr Tuplin was first elected in 1998 and retained his seat as ward member for Sawtry for a consecutive period of 24 years until his retirement in 2022. H has contributed to a wide range of council activities serving 18 years as a member of the Development Management Committee until 2022.

In their new non-political positions, they will be able to enjoy the courtesy title of Alderman and may receive invitations to civic functions.

Chair of HDC, Cllr Michael Burke, said: “I am delighted to make Derek and Dick Aldermen in honour of their hard work and dedication to the district council. This is the highest honour Huntingdonshire District Council can bestow and they deserve this position due to the exceptional service they have given to local people across the district. I thank them for all they have done for the district council and the areas they have served.”











