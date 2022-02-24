HDC has confirmed there will be a rise in Council Tax bills in April. - Credit: PA

Council Tax bills will rise in April and some opposition councillors have raised concerns about the future funding of services.

At a meeting held last night (February 23) Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) approved the budget, which means Council Tax for an average Band D property is set to rise by £5 a year to £150.86.

HDC says the increase amounts to 10p a week for the average household and means most people will pay £2.90 a week for all services provided by the council.

Liberal Democrat councillors on HDC either voted against the motion or abstained and their leader, Cllr Sarah Conboy said they had raised concerns about future planning.

Sarah Conboy has raised concerns after learning Council Tax bills will rise in April. - Credit: HDC

“We have consistently said that we are worried that the Conservatives are not making sufficient plans for the future and dipping heavily into reserves that will not easily be replaced.

"They feigned shock and indignation that we might dare to lay bare the emperor’s 'lack of clothes', but here we are. They have a medium-term financial strategy that shows in the lifetime of the next council, HDC will be facing dire financial circumstances and the only way to stay afloat will be to borrow their way out. This is not sound financial management.”

Cllr Conboy continued: “It is essential that everyone has the services they need, and many have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"Increasing costs of living and financial uncertainty mean families are having to choose whether to buy food or heat their homes."

"The key thing will be to remember the enormity of the impact covid has had on families and putting them first.”

The Conservative group, however, says its budget sets out how the council will continue to provide vital frontline services as well as support businesses and residents in the medium to long term recovery from COVID-19.

Cllr Jonathan Gray, executive councillor for Strategic Finance, said: “As we collect Council Tax on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council, the police, fire and town/parish councils, we keep just 7p of every £1 of Council Tax collected.

Council leader, Cllr Ryan Fuller said: "Despite the ongoing pressures caused by the pandemic and the impact on the council’s finances, this balanced budget protects the interests of local taxpayers and maintains the excellent services that the people of Huntingdonshire rely on us to continue to provide, as we have done throughout the pandemic."