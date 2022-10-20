Public urged not to 'miss out' on 'great' conference happening in Godmanchester

The County Youth Network Conference will take place at Godmanchester Baptist Church on November 12. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire County Council's (CCC) County Youth Work Conference is coming to Godmanchester next month.

The special event will highlight and support the valuable contribution that Cambridgeshire communities, volunteers and the voluntary sector make to young people in need of support services.

The conference is taking place in Godmanchester Baptist Church on November 12, between 10am and 4pm during National Youth Work Week 2022, celebrating youth work through this year's theme, “A festival of youth work”.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, Chair of the council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “This event is an amazing opportunity to highlight the support and services available to young people.

“Young people are an important part of our communities, that’s why it’s crucial that they know what services are available to them and where they can access them.

"I’d urge anyone who might want to learn more to attend and to make sure they book as soon as possible, so they don’t miss out on this great conference.”

The conference is open to those working directly with young people and aimed at helping them learn new skills and pass their knowledge and expertise on to the cohorts of young people they work with.

It's aimed at creating a space to bring these people together to learn, share and celebrate as peers the meaningful contribution youth work volunteers make to young people across Cambridgeshire.

The event is supported by national, regional and leading local youth work organisations and practitioners.

It includes guest speaker Dr Tyrrell Golding Deputy Associate Dean for the faculty of Wellbeing, Education and Language Studies at the Open University.

There will be a range of special workshops throughout the day choose, including:

Loneliness and Isolation of Young People

Working with Autistic Young People

County Lines

Working with Challenging Behaviour

Young People and Mental Health

Young People and Pornography

Young People in the LGBTQ+ Environment and Language

The workshops and content have been chosen by members of the County Community Youth Providers network, which is facilitated by the Youth in Communities teams.

Attendees can arrive any time from 9.15am, with coffee on arrival, and can sign up for the event at https://forms.office.com/r/JU7Qagyemq

Anyone wanting to attend is encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as spaces are limited.



