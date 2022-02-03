Huntingdonshire District Council has opened applications to two new business grant schemes to help local businesses combat the impact of the Omicron surge.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OLHG), and the discretionary Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) will run alongside the other existing grants.

Executive leader of the council Ryan Fuller, said: "Since the government announced the latest round of grant funding for businesses and provided the latest guidance, we have been developing the schemes to offer the best support to Huntingdonshire businesses.

“Over the past two years we have successfully distributed over £54 million to Huntingdonshire businesses. These two new grant schemes are aimed at supporting the economic recovery of Huntingdonshire and we will continue to target resources to support our local business

community.”

The OLHG scheme offers up to £6000 whereas the ARG scheme is a limited fund with each grant valued at £2000

Full eligibility criteria and information can be found by visiting www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/grants.











