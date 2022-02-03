News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Local Council

Council launch new business grant schemes

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 7:00 AM February 3, 2022
Cllr Ryan Fuller is the leader of Huntingdonshire District Council.

Cllr Ryan Fuller is the leader of Huntingdonshire District Council. - Credit: hdc

Huntingdonshire District Council has opened applications to two new business grant schemes to help local businesses combat the impact of the Omicron surge.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OLHG), and the discretionary Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) will run alongside the other existing grants.

Executive leader of the council Ryan Fuller, said: "Since the government announced the latest round of grant funding for businesses and provided the latest guidance, we have been developing the schemes to offer the best support to Huntingdonshire businesses.

“Over the past two years we have successfully distributed over £54 million to Huntingdonshire businesses. These two new grant schemes are aimed at supporting the economic recovery of Huntingdonshire and we will continue to target resources to support our local business
community.”

The OLHG scheme offers up to £6000 whereas the ARG scheme is a limited fund with each grant valued at £2000

Full eligibility criteria and information can be found by visiting www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/grants.



 


