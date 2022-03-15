Chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, has made a statement on behalf of the council condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

The county council raised the Ukrainian flag to fly at New Shire Hall, at Alconbury Weald, and another at its previous headquarters at Old Shire Hall, in Cambridge, at the weekend.

A full council meeting was held today (Tuesday, March 15) and the chairman pledged the council's support for all those affected by Russia's invasion.

In a statement, he said: "Like most of the world, Cambridgeshire watched in horror as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of 24th February. As a council we condemn this assault on Ukraine and the devastating impact on the way of life of ordinary Ukrainian people.

"The Russian military is, even as we speak, using tanks, aircraft and artillery to target major Ukrainian cities and population centres, some of which are now under occupation. Despite assurances that civilians would not be targeted, many - including children and vulnerable older people - have already lost their lives and it is estimated that more than 2.6 million people have fled to seek safety elsewhere.

"There are many Ukrainians or people with Ukrainian heritage here in the United Kingdom, including those who live in Cambridgeshire, as well as from, or with connections to nearby Baltic States and Russia too, who have been profoundly affected by this war.

"As such, there is justifiable fear in our communities and from our own councillors and staff about the safety of family and friends in Ukraine and in neighbouring areas.

"The United Kingdom is Ukraine’s strategic partner and long-standing friend. In Cambridgeshire, we have a long and honourable history in supporting people fleeing conflict, and we are poised to do so again, as we have already done for those families most recently fleeing the restrictive regime in Afghanistan.

"We in Cambridgeshire support the actions of the UK, EU and wider international community in backing Ukraine's democratically elected government against this unprovoked invasion."

Cllr Ferguson attended a vigil on St Neots Market Square on Monday night. A crowd of people gathered and stood in quiet contemplation and lit candles. Vigils are being held on Monday nights for an hour from 6pm to 7pm. People from across Huntingdonshire are welcome to attend.







