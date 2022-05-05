Members of the Royal Horticultural Society at the Coneygear Park community garden day. - Credit: Hunts Post

A Huntingdon community held celebrations to share the joy of gardening on Monday following the announcement of the new Royal Horticultural Society’s (RHS) Community Garden for England being created at Coneygear Park.

The event was kindly sponsored by the RHS and hosted at the park alongside the site for the new community garden on May 2.

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb, and his partner Hilary Meers-Webb at the Coneygear Park community garden day. - Credit: Karl Webb

The local community enjoyed an afternoon of floral fun, making dried flower crowns, spring posies and planting seeds, whilst enjoying foot-tapping tunes from the local band, The Stamford Stompers.

The Stamford Stompers at the Coneygear Park community garden day. - Credit: Karl Webb

Huntingdon in Bloom secretary, Natasha Pierson, said: "With glorious weather, visitors were able to soak up the sun, enjoying ice creams courtesy of Frank’s Ices and delicious afternoon tea boxes made by The Hartford Kitchen."

Cheeky Moo Face Painting decorated faces in the theme of gardening and the local florist Willow and Wreath hosted a spring posy workshop, with hundreds of beautiful blooms taken home.

Cheeky Moo Face Painting, based in Huntingdon, were on hand to decorate faces including Olivia May's. - Credit: Hunts Post

The garden, designed by award-winning Arit Anderson, is currently under construction by local landscapers Alfresco Landscaping and is due to be completed by the end of June 2022.

If you wish to get involved with the project, email natasha.pierson@huntingdontown.gov.uk or call the Coneygear Centre at 01480 388677.







