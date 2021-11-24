Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) has called for the A141 and St Ives scheme to merge. - Credit: Google Earth/ CAPCA

A joint scheme to improve safety and reduce congestion on the A141 at Huntingdon and on roads in St Ives will “support growth for the region”.

Congestion, rat-running and concerns about HGVs were all high on the agenda for the major route, a combined authority survey revealed.

While “clawing road space back from motor vehicles for cyclists and walkers” topped the list for St Ives.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA), has now called for the plans for the two areas to be merged as one.

It comes after the survey consultation with residents, community groups and businesses on how both areas could be improved took place earlier this year.

The mayor has also asked officers to work with the county council to “accelerate delivery of some ‘quick-win’ infrastructure improvements in St Ives”.

“The combined authority intends to make travel better, greener, safer and more joined-up for the communities of Huntingdon and St Ives,” Mayor Dr Johnson said.

'Clawing road space back for cyclists and walkers' topped the survey for St Ives. - Credit: Google Earth

“Proposals for each area were always tightly linked but it makes sense to take them forward as a single, connected plan that works for both areas, responds to the climate crisis and the need to support good growth for the region.

"Growth that is healthy and properly sustainable.”

Combined authority bosses said the surveys revealed a “community wanting safer and less congested travel with reduced journey times and an appetite to have the town well-connected for growth”.

Mayor Dr Johnson continued: “I’m pleased to say that the feasibility study by Cambridgeshire County Council revealed some really smart infrastructure improvements within St Ives that could make a big difference to people in the town.

“I’ve therefore asked combined authority officers to sit down with their colleagues at county to consider how these quick-win improvements can be brought forward fast to be physically delivered alongside the next study stage.”

The report seeking approval to move the scheme to the next stage is now being prepared for the CAPCA January board.

The project is currently undergoing independent review in accordance with governance process.

This work is led by the combined authority itself, with support from Cambridgeshire County Council and Huntingdonshire District Council.