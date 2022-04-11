Huntingdonshire District Council Election Candidates

Alconbury (One seat): David Bale (G), Ian Gardener (C).

Brampton (Two seats): Raz Ansary (C), Patricia Jordan (LD), Cameron Reed (C), Dave Shaw (LD).

Buckden (One seat): Sam Collins (C), Martin Hassall (LD).

Fenstanton (One seat): James Hughes (L), David Mead (C), Clare Tevlin (LD).

Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots (Three seats): Sarah Conboy (LD), Brett Mickelburgh (LD), Debbie Mickelburgh (LD), Gus Rankin (C), Susan Simpson (C), Sarah Smith (Reform UK), Paula Sparling (C).

Great Paxton (One seat): Daniel Ashby (LD), Peter Goldsmith (L), Richard West (C).

Great Staughton (One seat): Alexander Bolingbroke (L), Stephen Cawley (C), John McCutcheon (G).

Hemingford Grey and Houghton (Two seats): Doug Dew (C), Michael Gleadow (L), Seona Gunn-Kelly (G), Georgie Hunt (G), David Keane (C), Keith Lucas (LD), David Priestman (LD).

Holywell-cum-Needingworth (Two seats): Paul Hodgson-Jones (C), Jon Neish (C).

Huntingdon East (Two seats): Paul Caswell (C), Jo Harvey (LD), Nathan Hunt (LD), Jonas King (C).

Huntingdon North (Three seats): Simon Burton (C), Leedo George (C), Marion Kadewere (L), Patrick Kadewere (L), Richard Valatka (C), Sam Wakeford (L).

Kimbolton (One seat): Jonathan Gray (C), Melina Lafirenze (G), Philip Sly (L).

Ramsey (Three seats): Roger Brereton (C), Jeff Clarke (C), Steve Corney (C), Tony Hulme (LD), Matthew Toyer (L).

Sawtry (Two seats): Simon Bywater (C), Ross Martin (C).

Somersham (One seat): Steve Criswell (C), Martha Evans (L).

St Ives East (Two seats): Michael Burke (Ind.), Shariqa Mokbul (Ind.), Adam Roberts (C), Craig Smith (C).

St Ives South (Two seats): Rianna D'Souza (C), Martin Gill (C), Cath Gleadow (L), Nic Wells (LD).

St Ives West (One seat): Ryan Fuller (C), Julie Kerr (Ind.), Daniel Laycock (G).

St Neots East (Two seats): Mokbul Ahmed (C), Lara Davenport-Ray (G), Ari Laakkonen (C), Marcus Pickering (Ind.).

St Neots Eatons (Three seats): Thomas Allard (G), Barry Banks (St Neots Ind.), James Catmur (LD), Bob Farrer (Ind.), Catherine Goodman (G), Jacqueline Hunt (LD), Andrew Jennings (C), Colin Maslen (St Neots Ind.), Anna Pritchard (G), Geoffrey Seeff (LD), Gordon Thorpe (St Neots Ind.), Graham Welton (C), Neal Weston (C).

St Neots Eynesbury (Three seats): Sue Beeby (C), Amy Duckworth (L), Nigel Eaton (C), Victoria Fowler (L), David Millar (C), Helen Stroud (L), Ian Taylor (St Neots Ind.), Simone Taylor (St Neots Ind.), Doug Terry (St Neots Ind.).

St Neots Priory Park and Little Paxton (Three seats): Stephen Ferguson (Ind.), Jean Matheson (C), Ben Pitt (Ind.), Keith Prentice (C), Richard Slade (Ind.), Malcolm Lewis (C).

Stilton, Folksworth and Washingley (Two seats): Tim Alban (C), Marge Beuttell (C), Robert Bowden (L), Margaret Cochrane (L), Rebecca Davis-Marsh (G).

The Stukeleys (Three seats): Ann Blackwell (Ind.), Peter Brown (C), Pete Digby (C), Steve McAdam (Ind.), Phil Pearce (C), Tom Sanderson (Ind.).

Warboys (Two seats): Adela Costello (C), Charlotte Lowe (C), Ambrose Ntuk (L), Iain Ramsbottom (L), Beth Watson (G).

Yaxley (Three seats): Eric Butler (C), Kevin Gulson (C), Sally Howell (Ind.), Richard Ilett (L), Tony Lawson (L), Mc McGuire (C), Andrew Wood (LD).



