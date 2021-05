Published: 10:00 AM May 5, 2021

Voters across Cambridgeshire will head to the polls on what has been dubbed “Super Thursday” - with some areas electing every tier of local government in place.

Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridge City Council will both be electing every member of their chamber,.

Elections were delayed by the disruption of the pandemic last year – meaning that various political posts will be up for grabs this Thursday (May 6).

Cambridgeshire County Council look after a budget of around £694 million to run vital services that make a difference to people's lives, such as:

Roads and footpaths

Libraries

Household waste disposal

Schools

Adult and children's social care

Cambridgeshire County Council holds elections every four years when residents vote for the 61 councillors who will represent them in 59 divisions.

The Conservatives have held the majority since 2017, following a period where no party had overall control.

The Tories currently hold 34 seats, the Liberal Democrats 16, Labour six, the St Neots Independent group two, and there are two independents and one vacant seat.

For the leadership at the council to change, the Conservatives would need to lose four seats, which would tip the council back into no overall control unless there was a large swing to another party.

Currently the county is largely split along party lines, with Labour’s seats confined to Cambridge, and the Liberal Democrats mostly in either Cambridge or South Cambridgeshire.

The Conservatives have more than twice the number of seats as the second largest party, the Lib Dems, but have no councillors in Cambridge.

South Cambridgeshire is a mix of yellow and blue, but the Tories hold every seat in Fenland, and all but one in East Cambridgeshire and a sizeable majority in Huntingdonshire.

Countywide, the Conservatives secured around 40 per cent of the vote in 2017, the Liberal Democrats around 30 per cent, and Labour just under 20 per cent.

Details of the candidates standing for the county division of Huntingdonshire can be viewed here. The count will take place on Friday May 7.