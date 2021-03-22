Notorious crossroads gets £500,000 funding in bid to stop fatal accidents
- Credit: Terry Harris
A fatal junction in Bluntisham will get up to half a million pounds in funding to prevent future accidents.
The B1040 crossroads near Woodhurst, between Wheatsheaf Road and Bluntisham Heath Road, could get traffic signals as part of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.
It comes as Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) approved up to £500,000 towards junction improvements as part of the St Ives Accident Reduction Scheme.
Council bosses say it is “the worst” in the district for accidents.
In November 2019 three people died in a minibus crash that was on travelling back from a Christmas market in Ely.
Twenty-one people were involved in the horrifying accident, with one person being pronounced dead at the scene and 20 being taken to hospital.
Since then, a man has also died following a further crash at the junction involving a car and a lorry on October 22 last year.
Executive leader of HDC, Cllr Ryan Fuller, said: “I am pleased that the cabinet has agreed
to approve this funding for a project to support Cambridgeshire County Council in rectifying what
has long been an area of concern for local people and a hotspot for accidents.
“Local councillors and residents have been campaigning for improvements to this junction and our offer of this additional funding to the county council means that they finally have a deliverable funded solution.
“This junction is the worst in Huntingdonshire in terms of accident data and I can think of no better
use of Community Infrastructure Levy funds than tackling issues such as this and saving lives.”
Cambridgeshire County Councillor for Somersham and Earith, Councillor Steve Criswell, said:
“As the local member I’m aware of the frustrations and concerns about this junction.
"This is why I have been working with the county council’s highways team and talking to local parish councils about how the junction can be improved and trying to secure funding.
“We are fully committed to delivering this already approved scheme and the final scheme budget will be reported to the county council’s highways and transport committee in the summer.”
The approval for the funding was made at a cabinet meeting that took place on March 18.
The project is set to be co-funded by HDC and Cambridgeshire County Council.