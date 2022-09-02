The experts leading the panel, Richard Jones, Steve Stafford, Stephanie Creasey and Robin Meynell - Credit: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Key Cambridgeshire and Peterborough businesses are invited to the ‘How the cost of living is impacting businesses and steps you can take’ event to help businesses find ways to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The British Chambers of Commerce has written to the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and both Conservative Party leadership candidates proposing a five-point plan to provide support they deem vital to UK businesses.

To address this in the short term, the Chamber has partnered with Pilot Fish Finance to offer this event to make businesses aware of the options available to them to support them through this.

The event, suited to business owners, managers, decision makers and anyone responsible for people in the workplace in all business sectors, will be led by a panel of experts from the finance, banking, business rescue and legal fields.

CEO of Pilot Fish Finance, Richard Jones, said: “Cost of funds has risen sharply and we are likely to see more changes to lending criteria over the next 12 months however, there are still affordable finance options available.”

Chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, Vic Annells, said: “We are delighted to partner with Pilot Fish and key panel experts to offer businesses the opportunity to hear about the support that is available at this difficult time.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the cost-of-doing business crisis are two sides of the same coin.

“The Bank of England’s projections of a recession and consumer confidence at a 50-year low are clear signs that the Government is running out of time to offer businesses and households the support they need.

“These projections are not a surprise to the BCC or the business community; over the last 18 months, BCC research has shown unprecedented inflationary pressures on businesses.

“Firms cannot afford to wait for the new Prime Minister to be appointed without practical support measures being put in place.”

The event will take place at The Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford, Peterborough from 8 till 10am on Tuesday, September 13.

Tickets cost: £20.00 plus VAT per person.

To book or find out more, call Zoe McCabe Brennan on 01223 237414, email z.mccabebrennan@cambscci.co.uk or visit www.cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk