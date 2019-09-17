The Autumn Flower and Vegetable Show in Little Paxton. Picture: ARCHANT The Autumn Flower and Vegetable Show in Little Paxton. Picture: ARCHANT

The event took place on Saturday at Little Paxton Village Hall, with dozens of fruit and vegetable classes available for growers to enter.

There were also children's classes and home produce classes, with everything from carrots to floral displays on show.

Secretary of the show, Jenny Gellatly, described the show as a "blooming success" and said that more than 200 visitors had attended the admire the items on display.

The Best in Show Perry Stentiford Trophy was won by Sue Jakes this year.

The best Little Paxton parish allotments were also announced, with trophies for best kept full-size plot, half-plot, starter plot and raised bed.

To find out more about the show, log on to: www.littlepaxtonparishcouncil.gov.uk/autumn-flower-and-vegetable-show.html.

