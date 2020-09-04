Little Paxton will hold its autumn flower and vegetable show at the village hall and QEII playing field on September 12 - and entries for 75 classes are being welcomed.

The show is open to the public from 2pm-5pm and will be subject to government coronavirus regulations, including wearing face coverings inside the hall where capacity will be limited to 30 people at any one time. Refreshments will be available on the playing field where seating will be available.

Trophies will be awarded for the top fruit, flower and vegetable classes, together with those for home produce and children’s classes.

Parish councillor Sally Scotcher said: “This is a great opportunity to take part and exhibit your own locally grown produce and flowers.

“We are aware many people have been enjoying growing fruit, flowers and vegetables during the lockdown.”

Cllr Scotcher said: “There are also classes for home produce and eight children’s classes. Overall, there are 75 classes to choose from and there is no entry fee.”

Parish clerk, Jenny Gellatly, said: “All show exhibits are to be displayed in the village hall and QEII playing field between 10.30am-12.30pm. The event opens to the public from 2pm–5pm.”

She added: “All entry forms need to be delivered to the clerk by September 9. However, on the day entries will be accepted subject to space available.”

In addition Rocket Ales from Great Staughton will be holding a beer festival with six local ales. Cider, wine and soft drinks will also be available.

2pm – 5pm- QEII Playing Field, Little Paxton.

Organisers have advised people to bring their own deck chairs, picnic rugs and enjoy an afternoon on the field. Social distancing to be observed.

Registration forms can be found on the council website and by contacting the parish clerk by telephone on: 01480 470193 or email: clerk@littlepaxtonparishcouncil.gov.uk.