The damaged floor at the pavilion in Little Paxton The damaged floor at the pavilion in Little Paxton

Damp has ruined floorboards in the changing rooms at Little Paxton Community Pavilion which was built just seven years ago.

The building, which has two changing rooms, toilets, a kitchen and a meeting room, is used regularly by clubs and organisations from across the community.

Now the pavilion trust has launched a £5,000 Just Giving appeal to carry out essential repairs and it is also looking for volunteers to help remove the old flooring.

Treasurer David Perry said: “The repairs are required as damp has caused serious damage to the floorboards making the building unsafe to use.

“A new damp proof membrane will be installed along with new floors. The repairs are expected to cost in the region of £5000.’

Cllr Jean Matheson, Little Paxton Parish Council chairman said: “The Community Pavilion Trust is looking for volunteers to help to remove the damaged floorboards. It is hoped that work will start as soon as the lockdown restrictions allow.”

The Pavilion was built on the QEII Playing Field in 2013 by the Community Pavilion Trust with the aid of a donation of £30,000 from Little Paxton Parish Council.

Volunteers can contact Mr Perry at davidjperry@sky.com and donations can be made to the appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlepaxtonpavilion.