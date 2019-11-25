They will be headlining stadiums across the UK including The Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough on June 30.

Little Mix have firmly established their reputation as one of the most phenomenal groups around. Alongside massive tours of Europe, Australia, Japan and the US, the group have just completed their mammoth LM5 Arena Tour which took in cities across Europe, the UK and Ireland including an amazing five sold out dates at London's O2 Arena.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop's brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon.

They have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, collected more than 17 million Spotify listeners, received more than 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide. Record sales have seen them notch up a total of four UK No.1 singles, four platinum-selling albums and nine platinum selling singles, surpassing a record previously held by the Spice Girls. Their 2016 album 'Glory Days' was the biggest selling album by a female group this millennium in the UK, alongside being named the longest-reigning Top 40 album for a girl group ever.

Speaking about gig, Weston Homes Stadium commercial manager, Alex Harris, said: "We are delighted to be bringing the biggest girl group in the world to the Weston Homes Stadium next year.

"Being able to attract such a huge act to Peterborough is a real coup for us as a football club and we are looking forward to the concert already. We hope the city and the surrounding areas come out and enjoy what promises to be a wonderful night of entertainment."

Tickets go on sale at 9am Thursday, November 28 and are available from: ticketmaster.co.uk, AXS.com, altickets.com, gigantic.com, seetickets.com and theposhtickets.com

At least 75p from every ticket sale will be donated to Nordoff Robbins* - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.