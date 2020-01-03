L-R Matthew, Louise, Matthew and baby Lowen L-R Matthew, Louise, Matthew and baby Lowen

Lowen James Russell was born at 12.01am on January 1 and his arrival made him quite possibly the first baby to be born anywhere in the country in 2020.

Now a family of four, the Russell's, from Ramsey, have called Lowen a "new year miracle" after Louise, 39, and husband Matthew, 40, had been trying for a baby for 18 years.

Louise went into hospital on December 30 to be induced, as Lowen hadn't arrived yet.

"When I returned on the 31st, the midwife decided to do some checks, and accidently broke my waters. Everything from then just went so quickly," Louise said.

At 12:01am on January 1 Lowen was born at Hinchingbrooke Hospital weighing 7lbs 14 ounces.

Louise said: "He really is a little miracle. After we had our son Corben, we weren't sure if we would be able to have another baby, and thought if it happens, it happens.

"When we found out in April that we were expecting we were over the moon, we really couldn't believe it. We already have a son, but he is 18, so we accepted that we might not have anymore children. It was such a shock when we found out.

"What is funnier is that we had planned to get married later that year, so it was a big shock. We still got married though, we have been together for 25 years, and now our family is complete.

"My eldest son is home from university until the end of the month, so he is around to help too, it all seems to have come together nicely. It's really really amazing."

The family also praised the staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital saying that they did a "fantastic job".