Jenny Jefferies from Little Gransden, South Cambridgeshire is an finalist in the 2022 SheInspires Awards against strong national and international competition.

Jenny, a Farmer’s wife, Mother and a campaigner for British farming and fishing, is in the running for the Culture Champion Award. Jenny is an award winning Author, a Food Hero with Love British Food, a member of The Guild of Food Writers, a member of The British Guild of Agricultural Journalists and writes a regular article for Rural Life magazine and a monthly blog for Farmers Guardian.

Jenny said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a finalist.”

“The competition is very strong this year with some amazing women shortlisted. I was very grateful for the original nomination, but if I were to win, it would be wonderful and allow me to build on my work by helping to continue giving a voice to women in the agricultural industry and to encourage the general public to support all of our food producers, especially our farmers and our fishermen and women.

This is the eighth year that the SheInspires Awards have been held and only the second year going international. Entries have come in from countries including Denmark, India, South Africa, the Unites States, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Egypt and Bangladesh as well as from across the UK.

Awards’ Founder, Gulnaz Brennan, commented: “The quality of the nominations has been outstanding. Every year it gets better. Opening the awards internationally offers a special way of recognising truly amazing women from around the world. With over 2000 nominations in 17 categories, it was incredibly challenging to draw up the shortlist.”

Online Judging Panel Meets will take place mid-August till September, giving all 186 finalists, some of them finalists in more than one category, an opportunity to meet their respective category judges. Like finalists, the judges are a mix of local, national and global changemakers.

The awards are being held on Thursday, November 24 at Bolton Whites Hotel live and online