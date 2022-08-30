Gallery

A selection of the 36 male and 30 female runners who participated in the 10k run alongside a Yak-52 aircraft - Credit: Adam Cundick

More than 60 runners raced and took part in the second Little Gransden Air and Car Show 10k run, with the winner gifting his prize to a Ukrainian family.

Staged at Little Gransden airfield on August 27, the first across the line and overall winner was Jared Taylor, whilst the first lady to finish was Helen Buller, both from St Neots Riverside Runner's club.

Winner Jared Taylor finished in 38 minutes and 21 seconds, and the fastest female, Helen Buller, crossed in 41 minutes and 12 seconds. - Credit: Adam Cundick

The first male and female competitors across the line were awarded a trophy, a family ticket for the following day's Air show and a special anniversary book written for the Air show’s 30th anniversary.

All entrants who crossed the finish line were presented with a special Air show 10k medal.

The runners set off on the 10k run from the Little Gransden airfield - Credit: Adam Cundick

Ann Ellmers, the Event organiser, said: "Jared, in a wonderful, selfless gesture, gifted his Air show family pass to a Ukrainian family currently residing with a generous local host."

Ann said she and many of the entrants were particularly pleased with the event, especially as they were treated to an air display from Global Stars Mark Jefferies in his Soviet Union Yak-52, which many runners and spectators described as “awesome”.

Some of the runners enjoy a photo finish in the sun - Credit: Adam Cundick



