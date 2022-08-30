Gallery
Winner of Little Gransden Air and Car Show 10k run gifts his prize to Ukrainian family
- Credit: Adam Cundick
More than 60 runners raced and took part in the second Little Gransden Air and Car Show 10k run, with the winner gifting his prize to a Ukrainian family.
Staged at Little Gransden airfield on August 27, the first across the line and overall winner was Jared Taylor, whilst the first lady to finish was Helen Buller, both from St Neots Riverside Runner's club.
The first male and female competitors across the line were awarded a trophy, a family ticket for the following day's Air show and a special anniversary book written for the Air show’s 30th anniversary.
All entrants who crossed the finish line were presented with a special Air show 10k medal.
Ann Ellmers, the Event organiser, said: "Jared, in a wonderful, selfless gesture, gifted his Air show family pass to a Ukrainian family currently residing with a generous local host."
Ann said she and many of the entrants were particularly pleased with the event, especially as they were treated to an air display from Global Stars Mark Jefferies in his Soviet Union Yak-52, which many runners and spectators described as “awesome”.