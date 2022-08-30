Gallery

The D-Day Darlings performed at the Little Gransden Air and Car Show 2022 - Credit: Hunts Post

Spectacular flying action and glorious weather ensured that thousands of people enjoyed the Little Gransden Air and Car Show 30th anniversary celebrations in support for Children in Need.

Crowds of more than 5,500 people witnessed an assortment of aircraft launching into the sky and helped to raise a significant sum of money for the BBC appeal.

Thousands of people gathered at Little Gransden Air show to watch WW2 warbirds through to modern extreme aerobatics. - Credit: Hunts Post

The event organiser, Philippa Shoobert, said: "A good day was had by all, and the weather was nice to us as well. It was a fantastic team effort from all the committee.

"I think it went really well, and the crowd were brilliant. They really got into the spirit of it all."

One of the Global Stars aerobatic team during their display - Credit: Hunts Post

The aircraft attractions included a flypast from an Aurora, flown by the Vancouver squadron from the Canadian Air Force, a Lancaster, spitfires, hurricanes and Mark Jefferies Global Stars aerobatic team, who received a standing ovation from the crowd.

More than 300 classic, custom, historic, vintage and ex-military vehicles were on display - Credit: Hunts Post

The Star Wars costume group, Vader's Raiders, at the Air Show - Credit: Hunts Post

Crowds also appreciated an extensive classic and custom car collection with plenty of food and drink stalls to keep everyone hydrated and refuelled throughout the day.

There were performances from the D-Day Darlings and even a special appearance from Pudsey the Bear and Vader's Raiders, a group of star-wars costume performers, who all kept everyone thoroughly entertained.

The D-Day Darlings trio during their performance - Credit: Hunts Post

Pudsey Bear, the BBC Children in Need mascot, had fun with the public at the air show - Credit: Hunts Post

The highlight of the day on August 28 was the Aurora flypast, which was an extra special appearance as it has not flown at any other UK air show apart from at Little Gransden.

Phillipa added: "The Canadian Air Force flew the Aurora over to England especially for us because of the squadron that was based at Gransden Lodge in WW2, and its back in Nova Scotia now.

Rich Goodwin performed some aerobatics in his Muscle Biplane Pitts S2S. - Credit: Hunts Post

A Spitfire in flight during the Little Gransden Air and Car Show - Credit: Hunts Post

"We were the only display they did. They flew from us over to the memorial for the Candian Air Forces crash site at Yelling.

"We were very, very grateful to them for doing that; like I said, it's our 30th show, and they wanted to say thank you to us for always remembering their squadron and the guys that lost their lives in the crash.”

Phillipa added that the Air attaché from the Canadian Air Force spoke very glowingly about how warm and welcoming the crowd were to everybody in what was a "lovely" show.



