Spectacular performances at Little Gransden Air and Car Show to celebrate 30 years
Spectacular flying action and glorious weather ensured that thousands of people enjoyed the Little Gransden Air and Car Show 30th anniversary celebrations in support for Children in Need.
Crowds of more than 5,500 people witnessed an assortment of aircraft launching into the sky and helped to raise a significant sum of money for the BBC appeal.
The event organiser, Philippa Shoobert, said: "A good day was had by all, and the weather was nice to us as well. It was a fantastic team effort from all the committee.
"I think it went really well, and the crowd were brilliant. They really got into the spirit of it all."
The aircraft attractions included a flypast from an Aurora, flown by the Vancouver squadron from the Canadian Air Force, a Lancaster, spitfires, hurricanes and Mark Jefferies Global Stars aerobatic team, who received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Crowds also appreciated an extensive classic and custom car collection with plenty of food and drink stalls to keep everyone hydrated and refuelled throughout the day.
There were performances from the D-Day Darlings and even a special appearance from Pudsey the Bear and Vader's Raiders, a group of star-wars costume performers, who all kept everyone thoroughly entertained.
The highlight of the day on August 28 was the Aurora flypast, which was an extra special appearance as it has not flown at any other UK air show apart from at Little Gransden.
Phillipa added: "The Canadian Air Force flew the Aurora over to England especially for us because of the squadron that was based at Gransden Lodge in WW2, and its back in Nova Scotia now.
"We were the only display they did. They flew from us over to the memorial for the Candian Air Forces crash site at Yelling.
"We were very, very grateful to them for doing that; like I said, it's our 30th show, and they wanted to say thank you to us for always remembering their squadron and the guys that lost their lives in the crash.”
Phillipa added that the Air attaché from the Canadian Air Force spoke very glowingly about how warm and welcoming the crowd were to everybody in what was a "lovely" show.