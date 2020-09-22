The truck will now be known as “Litter Picking Lou” as a tribute to Lou Curtin who took part in the naming ceremony with Faith Haddox, who came up with the name.

Lou was also presented with a gold litter picker to mark his hard work helping the environment.

Cllr Marge Beuttell, executive councillor for operations and environment, said: “Congratulations to Faith for winning our competition and putting forward the name of Litter Picking Lou. Also, a thank you to Lou for his hard work and commitment.

“The new vehicle will be out and about collecting recycling from homes in Huntingdonshire from this week, be sure to keep an eye out for it.”

The council took delivery of three new refuse vehicles for its fleet this summer and decided to hold the naming competition for one of the trucks to thank residents for their support during the pandemic.

It received more than 300 suggestions from residents, reduced to a shortlist of 10, before the final selection of Faith’s “Litter Picking Lou” was made.

She chose the name as a tribute to Lou, a litter picking star who helps keep the town litter free despite his age.