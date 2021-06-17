Published: 9:00 AM June 17, 2021

Some of the volunteers who took part in the Little Paxton Litter Pick on June 12. - Credit: LITTLE PAXTON PARISH COUNCIL

Volunteers took to the streets of Little Paxton last weekend to rid their village of litter.

The Little Paxton Community Litter Pick was held on Saturday, June 12 as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Million Miles Mission. Volunteers collected more than 12 bags of rubbish from around the village.

Those who took part used litter pickers and were sent on specified routes. There were seven different litter pick routes to choose from to ensure all streets in the village were covered.

Volunteers also cleared litter from around the sailing club and the access road to the Paxton Pits Nature Reserve in the village.

Little Paxton parish clerk, Jenny Gellatly, said: It was great to see local residents volunteering to help keep Little Paxton tidy and litter free."

The Keep Britain Tidy Group said: "We’ve seen a huge interest in people taking who are new to litter picking, demonstrating how our collective goal to eradicate litter is sweeping the nation."

The group says more than one million miles were pledged from community groups around the UK.

















