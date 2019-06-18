And now, Ellice Wilson, 17, is encouraging others to join her as she extends her litter picking to other locations around Huntingdonshire.Ellice - who describes herself as a 'Litter Picker Ninja' - was on her way to work on June 8 when she spotted mounds of dumped rubbish at the side of Biggin Lane, in Ramsey. After finishing up at work, Ellice decided to pull on her gloves, grab some black sacks and head back to the town the following day to clean up as much of the mess as she could manage. In the end, she collected 13 bags stuffed full of waste, but had to leave as much again at the side of the road. Among the mess Ellice collected were tyres, duvets, piping, wiring, and boxes. She said: