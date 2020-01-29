Barry O'Sullivan Barry O'Sullivan

A by-election is being held in St Ives to replace Jason Ablewhite who resigned from his post as Cambridgeshire's police commissioner on November 11, and stood down from the district council on November 22.

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post of commissioner in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. He resigned from his post, triggering a by-election for the ward.

Below are a list of candidates.

Barry O'Sullivan (Labour)

Barry O'Sullivan is the Labour candidate for the St Ives East by-election. He has lived in St Ives since 2012 and his two children both go to school here. Barry works at the Cambridgeshire County Council where he answers queries and provides help to those who call into the Council. He says this work has given him an "excellent understanding of council structure and the problems that people face".

Barry is a "passionate champion of people's causes" having been a Unison Workplace Steward for the past 8 years. He helped fellow employees facing redundancy and also represented members facing disciplinary procedures. Since 2015, he has served as a member representative on the Cambridgeshire Local Government Pension Board sitting alongside councillors. He has said that he "scrutinises decisions and makes sure that all rules and laws governing the pension scheme are followed".

If elected as your Huntingdon District Councillor, Barry said he will use the skills he has developed over the years to be your voice on the Council and fight for your interests. He is particularly passionate about the need to tackle the climate emergency on the local level.

Phillip Pope (Independent)

"I'm standing in this by-election for the district council because I care about our town and its future. We need a person who is free from party politics and all the divisions it creates, someone whose primary focus is putting you first. As someone brought up in St Ives I have seen first-hand the challenges that local people face. I hope to be able to make a positive difference with your support.

Mr Pope was born and bred in St Ives and attended St Ivo School. He served as town mayor from 2018-2019 raising £8,000 for local good causes and helping to improve the town.

As the proprietor of Floods Tavern on The Broadway, he says he knows the challenges that small businesses face particularly with the recent increases in car parking charges in the town. He enjoys meeting people and discussing issues with local people something he says he does every day as a town councillor and publican.

Adam Roberts (The Conservative Party)

"St Ives East needs a strong representative who will roll up his sleeves and work with the Conservative majority at Huntingdonshire District Council to get things done.

"This means standing up to independent Councillors' plans to flood the areas north of Hill Rise and Marley Road with more than 4,000 new homes, working with fellow Conservatives to provide even more investment in St Ives and getting the highways repairs team to pay more attention to our roads and pavements.

"But this election is about more than these issues. It is about the choice between a lone voice of opposition and the strength of your local Conservative representatives.

"Only a Conservative Councillor will have the strength and ability to resist 4,000+ new houses and continue the tradition of Conservative delivery for St Ives.

"I will fight for the investment and support our area needs. This is my home and my community too, and I am not afraid to stand up for residents and ensure that our town continues to be a great place to live."

Colin Saunderson (Liberal Democrat)

Colin Saunderson has lived in the area since 1973 and regards himself as someone who gets things done.

In 2006 after he retired he joined the campaign to try and save the Corn Exchange and became a St Ives town councillor in 2008 and financial director of the Community Interest Company in 2009.

In 2010 he was elected a district councillor for Fenstanton. He feels his best achievement was to get the house builders Persimmon to hand over land designated for a junior football pitch that they had failed to do for nine years. In 2008 he became the St Ives Town Council representative on the St Ives and District Road Safety Committee.

When the number of town councillors for St Ives West was reduced to three he stood down and joined St Ives in Bloom and helped them win Gold medals for the last four years.

He also said that road safety remains a priority. He said:"I have an ongoing project in partnership with a town councillor. I will also be playing a part in helping combat climate change.

The parking problems in the town need addressing as does ensuring we get a decent bus service from Dews and Stagecoach".