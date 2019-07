Nigel Pauley Nigel Pauley

The election is being held following the resignation of David Underwood, who has stepped down due to "bad health".

The Liberal Democrat is still serving as a town councillor on Godmanchester Town Council.

Group leader for Liberal Democrats, Sarah Conboy said: "David has served his ward well over the years giving many hours of service to the community he represents. He has supported individuals with case work and played a full and active role on HDC and its committees. On behalf of those of us in the ward, and his wider councillor team, we'd like to say a public thank you as he steps down as District Councillor and to wish him well for the future. "

The list of candidates standing for election are; Nigel Pauley, Sarah Wilson and Paula Sparling. They will be standing for the Godmanchester and Hemingford Abbots ward.

Sarah Wilson Sarah Wilson

The by-election is set to take place on August 1 and polling cards have already started to arrive at homes in the area.

Candidate profiles:

Nigel Pauley, standing as an Independent said: ""I became a grandfather during the past year and holding my precious granddaughter in my arms made me think about the future, her future and the future of all of our young people.

Paula Sparling Paula Sparling

"Will there be enough nursery and school places locally for future generations? What about local jobs? And affordable homes for local people? I share people's concerns about over-development and the lack of proper infrastructure.

"None of us can ignore or be complacent about climate change. I would support moves to make the District Council declare a climate emergency.

"It was these concerns - and many others - that made me decide to stand as an Independent.

"Locally, we need to stop thinking party and start thinking more about people.

Sarah Wilson Sarah Wilson

You may also want to watch:

"About community, caring and compassion.

"It is time for someone who speaks up for residents with a fresh, open mind. An independent councillor who votes on principle and the best interests of the community.

"I was previously a Town Councillor in Godmanchester and have friends from across the political spectrum supporting me - including Cllr Tom Sanderson - Independent Group Leader HDC and Cllr Dr Nik Johnson - Labour District Councillor St Neots East ."

Nigel Pauley Nigel Pauley

Sarah Wilson, standing as a Liberal Democrat said: "I would be honoured to have the opportunity to represent the residents of Godmanchester, The Offords and Hemingford Abbots. I have enjoyed meeting many of you recently. Most people are positive about their community, but also shared your concerns and visions. I'm an experienced town councillor and a committed, active member of our community.

"I have a proven consistent track record and a reputation for getting things done for people. I'm a good listener and easy to talk to. The Lib Dems believe working for residents is priority in all we do, and are busy behind the scenes trying to ensure residents get the services they need.

"We routinely work cross party to get the best outcomes for residents and think that's more important than political point scoring. If elected I will work year-round supported by a very hard-working local Lib Dem team, keeping you informed via Focus, whatever your political beliefs.

Paula Sparling Paula Sparling

"I will be realistic and honest with you about what is achievable and fight hard for local issues."

Paula Sparling, standing as a Conservative, said: "As a trained senior administrator I worked for many years at Cambridge University, before building my own business in 2014 with tenacity, hard work and commitment. I am also proud to have served as a Town Councillor and Deputy Mayor in Godmanchester.

"Now, I want to ensure we have an alternative voice on the District Council.

"Until last month, three Liberal Democrats represented us, elected on the same platform with the same values and the same vision for our area.

"There is another way. Instead of choosing more of the same, lend me your vote and we can take a different path.

"Whether it's fixing the potholes in our roads, protecting our communities from overdevelopment or fighting for the visible police presence we need, I will lead the way in lobbying fellow Conservatives for more support and investment in our home area.

"This is my home too, the home of my family, my friends and my community, and I am not afraid to speak out to ensure the will of my fellow residents is understood."