Published: 2:00 PM January 12, 2021

Lisa Leader’s mum says she is overwhelmed that the £100,000 milestone had been reached by the end of 2020.

Lisa , a Godmanchester mum, has brain cancer and her friends and family spent the latter part of 2020 raising money so that she can receive life-prolonging immunotherapy treatments.

Jackie Wardropper, Lisa's mum has expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make it happen.

Jackie said: “I am overwhelmed by the support since the campaign started at the beginning of September last year.

“It is amazing that we have been able to reach the £100,000 milestone the day before New Year’s Eve 2020.

“Thank you to everyone who fundraised for Lisa and donated and one fundraising event that springs to mind is Challenge 24 where people were incredibly generous with their sponsorship and what great teamwork that was!”

Moving on into 2021 Jackie would like to encourage people to continue to donate, due to the third national UK lockdown, 2021 fundraising has had to be put on hold.

But Jackie hopes when the lockdown finishes, they can continue to raise money for Lisa.

This is due to a large amount of the donations being spent for the first immunotherapy treatment which Lisa received in October and for future treatments the money will be needed.

To donate to Lisa visit: https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer