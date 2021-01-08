Published: 4:43 PM January 8, 2021

Lisa Leader's mum and dad standing outside the Morrison's stall in St Ives. - Credit: Jackie Westwood

Voluntary group The Butterfly Legacy Project has helped Lisa Leader to reach her £100,000 target for life prolonging treatment.

Lisa, 39, from Godmanchester, has brain cancer and friends and family have been working hard to raise money so that she can receive immunotherapy treatments.

The Butterfly Legacy Project raised a whopping £1,000 for Lisa and achieved this within just two days, by making and selling quilts and small bags on a stall within Morrisons in St Ives.

Jackie Westwood, a founder of the group, said: “We had such a great time raising money for Lisa and that was mainly down to some ladies in the St Ives area.

“We had some scraps of materials and thought 'right what can we do with them?'

You may also want to watch:

“I suggested to the ladies about making a Covid quilt, as these are all materials that we’ve made scrubs from and face coverings.

“I said 'why don’t we make a quilt which uses all of those bits of materials up' - so off they went at a storm rate."

Jackie and the team also started making bits for Christmas, such as little quilted bags that they had originally made for the women’s refuge; while Morrisons also offered donations.

They filled the bags with "smellies", pieces of personal care items and made sweetie bags for children too.

Jackie continued: “From that we started making all these bits for the stall, and Lisa’s parents came down with a Marks & Spencer hamper and we raffled that off as well, along with the two quilts."

Jackie and the Butterfly Legacy Project also raised £1,000 for EACH, a children’s charity.

For the past nine months group have been sewing scrubs, hats bags etc for the NHS, care homes, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Age UK, care leavers, PARCA, Huntingdon COVID-19 response team, food banks, mental health facilities, The Salvation Army, CUH and many more.

If you would like to donate to Lisa Leader's campaign visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-lisa-fight-deadly-brain-cancer

The Butterfly Legacy Project are looking for volunteers who can sew, if you would like to get involved call Jackie on 07767 361460.

Or visit the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/910501709410748