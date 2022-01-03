News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Top dental award for receptionist Linda

person

Julian Makey

Published: 10:38 AM January 3, 2022
Linda wins top dental award

Linda Tanner - named Best Receptionist - Credit: Buckden Dental Clinic

There were smiles all round at Buckden Dental Clinic when receptionist Linda Tanner won a top national title for the quality of her work.

Linda was named Best Receptionist in the Dentistry Awards, the largest event of its kind in the dental profession, which marks the excellence of the people who work in it.

The clinic had also reached the finals of the awards in two other categories, best patient care and best team.

Linda, who did not know she had been nominated, started her career as a dental nurse with the RAF in 1979 and has worked for clinic owner and principal dentist Georgina O'Callaghan since 1999.

The clinic said: "Linda is a much-trusted and relied upon member of the team.

"From general maintenance around the practice to cooking the team lunch when we are lucky enough. We cannot put it into words how lucky we are to have her."



