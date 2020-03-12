A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Addenbrooke's Hospital, according to a hospital statement.

The 'likely case' of Coronavirus has been identified on one of the isolation wards at the hospital based in Cambridge , a spokesman has confirmed today (March 12).

A 'contract tracing' exercise is now underway to trace other staff who may have had contact with the patient.

A statement from Addenbrooke's Hospital said: 'A likely positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been identified on one of our isolation wards at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

'A 'contact tracing' exercise is now underway to trace other staff who might have had close (face to face) contact with the patient. Close contacts to the patient concerned will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after they had contact with the likely case. This well-tested method will ensure that any risk to them is minimised and the wider public is protected.

'Based on current evidence, COVID-19 presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or breathing difficulty.'

As of 10am on March 12 there have been 456 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK.

Medical director, Dr Ashley Shaw, said: 'It is very important to protect yourself by following the well-publicised guidance for hand-washing. Please also be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. These are the best steps that you can take that will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.'

'Patients with appointments or who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital.'

Addenbrooke's is open and running as normal today.