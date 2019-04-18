NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003

APPLICANT: Lighthouse Gospel Ministries PREMISES: Riverside Park, Hartford Road, Huntingdon, PE29 3RP The proposed licensable activity is: The playing of live amplified gospel music on the following dates: Fri 21/06/2019 Time: 18:00 - 21:00, Sat 22/06/2019 Time: 12:00 - 19:00, Sun 23/06/2019 Time: 15:00 -19:00 No alcohol will be sold or allowed into the show ground. Food vendors will sell refreshment during these periods. There will be activities for kids. Full details of the application can be inspected at the address noted below during normal business hours.

Any representations by an interested party or responsible authority regarding this application can be made to: Licensing Team, Huntingdonshire District Council, Pathfinder House, St Mary's Street, Huntingdon PE29 3TN Such representation must be received in writing by: 10/05/2019, clearly stating the grounds upon which the representation is made in relation to the four objectives of the Licensing Act 2003. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application. The maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.00.