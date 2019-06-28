Paul Morgan, who was chairman of Brampton Parish Council, died of a heart attack in 2017 aged just 51 and, since then, his friends and family have been raising money to purchase defibrillators within the village.

The father-of-two served on the parish council for many years, and was also a football referee and an England Athletics coach. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and two children, Ryan, 23, and Alisha, 20.

After Paul's death, six of his close friends, including Geoff Hopcraft, decided they wanted to do something to remember him.

Now, after 18 months of fundraising, the group have raised thousands of pounds to be able to provide three defibrillator's for the village. Around £3,500 was raised all together, with the team taking part in a sponsored obstacle course as part of their efforts.

The team unveiled the last of the three defibrillators outside the Hare on the Green pub, in The Green, last month.

The group also provided heated exterior housing for two other defibrillators, which are located at the Memorial Field, where Paul use to referee, and the dental surgery in High Street. This means that the two devices can be stored outside and anyone can have access to them.

They had previously been inside, and could only be used when the facilities were open.

Mr Hopcraft: "This really is a fitting lasting legacy to Paul, supporting the local community in which he lived and served so generously. The location is ideal, not only serving this pub and restaurant, but being directly opposite the busy village green and being adjacent to the local school."

After Paul's wife, Sandra, unveiled the new unit, free CPR training was provided to all in attendance, and Christopher Hare, owner of the Hare on the Green, said further sessions would follow in the coming weeks, as part of this community project which he was "proud to support".