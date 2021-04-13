News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Only the best for our visiting sheep - Anne-Marie Hamilton down on the farm

Logo Icon

Anne-Marie Hamilton

Published: 11:00 AM April 13, 2021   
Hunts Post Farming Column by Anne-Marie Hamilton, of Wood Farm, Hail Weston

Hunts Post Farming Column by Anne-Marie Hamilton, of Wood Farm, Hail Weston - Credit: Archant

One of the few benefits of lockdown has been that we have all had time to consider our surroundings, and whether or not they still meet with our approval.

Some have been so dissatisfied, that they have packed everything up and moved house; others have been content to improve matters with a lick of paint around the home, and here on the farm, we have had an opportunity to make life a bit easier, with a few simple changes.

The first will make a significant improvement. We are finally going to concrete the hay barn floor. It has had an earth floor since it was first put up, often resulting in the bottom layer of bales getting slightly damp, which spoils them.

It is a job that we have been considering for a long time, but was impossible until this year when, because of the late spring, there has been an increased demand for hay, and we have sold out.

For the first time in many years, the barn is totally empty. Now is our chance to get this long-overdue job completed. Rob has spent the last few days, sweeping the shed out, levelling the floor with stone, and preparing all the formers, ready for when we can bring in some help to lay the concrete.

You may also want to watch:

Thankfully, the grass is very slow to grow this year because of the continuing cold weather, so we have a bit of time in hand, before we will need to use the shed again to store the new hay crop.

The second improvement is one that is very close to my heart. We are fitting self-filling water troughs into every paddock around the house, and they will all be connected to the mains.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after car hits lamppost in Eaton Ford
  2. 2 Huge queues and lots of excitement in Huntingdon this morning as shoppers return to the high streets
  3. 3 Tribute for inspirational transplant patient Sammi Sparke
  1. 4 Village was location of rail disaster and hosted music festival for many years
  2. 5 Story of "poltergeist activity" at the local pub
  3. 6 Litter picking hero Kym collects rubbish and a pogo stick!
  4. 7 'The heart is back in the town centre', says Bid on reopening day
  5. 8 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
  6. 9 Tough year but great to be open again says Chequers Shoes in Huntingdon
  7. 10 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book

At last, the many hours that we have spent over the years, filling a variety of tanks and containers with hosepipes, will soon become just a distant memory, (and not a moment too soon)! This task has been given top priority, as the arrival of our annual summer visitors is imminent.

They were initially expected over the Easter bank holiday, but had to postpone at the last minute, which was just as well, as no holiday maker wants to spend the first few days of their summer break, in cold, wintery conditions with icy winds and snow flurries – even if they are sheep!

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A14 Highways England Junction Improvement meeting took place at the end of March.

Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
David Smith from Fenstanton celebrated his 105th birthday by taking part in a Facebook Live.

Video

David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough Crown Court

Man who drove at runner before crashing is disqualified

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
'Lock sheds and put away tools' police warn to stop thieves

'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus