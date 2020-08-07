LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 2:10 PM August 7, 2020 Updated: 4:36 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is given that I, Abul chowdhury have on the 27th July 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the 3 Olive Naturally Indian of 4 Montugu Street Eynesbury PE19 2TD St Neots for Sale of alcohol and recorded music Fri sat 5.30pm till 11.30pm Sun to thurs 5pm till 11 pm late night refreshments Friday to Saturday from 11pm till 11.30pm

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 23rd August 2020 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.