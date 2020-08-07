News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Published: 2:10 PM August 7, 2020    Updated: 4:36 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Notice is given that I, Abul chowdhury have on the 27th July 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the 3 Olive Naturally Indian of 4 Montugu Street Eynesbury PE19 2TD St Neots for Sale of alcohol and recorded music Fri sat 5.30pm till 11.30pm Sun to thurs 5pm till 11 pm late night refreshments Friday to Saturday from 11pm till 11.30pm

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Abul chowdhury have on the 27th July 2020 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the 3 Olive Naturally Indian of 4 Montugu Street Eynesbury PE19 2TD St Neots for Sale of alcohol and recorded music Fri sat 5.30pm till 11.30pm Sun to thurs 5pm till 11 pm late night refreshments Friday to Saturday from 11pm till 11.30pm

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 23rd August 2020 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

You may also want to watch:

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is 25000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Raw sewage floating in roads and gardens in Hunts village prompts petition
  2. 2 Mayor announces plans for St Neots Market Square in new column
  3. 3 Suspended sentence for care worker who stole from l00-year-old woman
  1. 4 Planning permission granted for new fire station in Huntingdon
  2. 5 Friends and family of much-loved footballer raise funds for hospice
  3. 6 'One of the kindest people I have ever known' - tributes for Tanya Forster
  4. 7 Anglian Water promise to work with villagers to resolve sewage issues
  5. 8 Vaccine volunteers and staff thankful for support from community
  6. 9 St Neots due to receive 11 million pounds
  7. 10 Buckden Jnr FC is this week's Club of the Week

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Cambridgeshire police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted on Monday afternoon, February 8.

Police officer hospitalised following assault

Ben Jolley

person
The White Lion Pub in Bury is serving take-away meals in lockdown.

A village full of little gems

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Little Paxton has historic links and great community spirit.

Village has historic links to William the Conqueror

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Clear Mask created by LJA Miers

St Neots company produce the first clear masks for hospitals

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus