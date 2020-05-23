A personal trainer has completed a 27-hour fitness challenge to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Liam Rushmer, from St Ives, is the owner of Fitness Rush Gym, in Old Hurst, who took on the challenge of rowing, biking, walking with interspersed press-ups over a 27- hour period to raise vital funds for charity.

He has raised an incredible £965 and sustained himself throughout the challenge by consuming 11 bananas, 20 bottles of water, 12 energy bars and he needed five changes of clothes.

Liam was inspired to complete the challenge after he learnt it costs the Brain Tumour Research charity £2,740 a day to sponsor their research and he also lost three people close to him to brain tumours.

On completing the challenge Liam said: “I was worried about my knees, but in the event, it was my legs and hips that came out worst.

“My legs were shattered, I would have finished with a freezing cold shower but I literally couldn’t stand any more, in the end I slept for six hours and then had a hot bath.

“ I had only been on the treadmill for 35 minutes of my four hours 40 minutes on this particular discipline when I got a blister.

“I was so glad I live-streamed the whole thing because it helped me hugely to stay motivated. People kept leaving comments or talking to me directly.

“It was great doing the 1,000 press-ups as lots of people did them with me virtually and also it was relaxing after all the cardio exercises.”

“The only time when it was really difficult was through the night because there was no one there in the gym with me and no one on Facebook.

“I ended up watching a movie on my own when I was rowing or on the treadmill.

“I want to thank everyone for their support – you don’t know what it means to me.

“The challenge is complete.

“A massive thank you to everyone who did exercises with me to keep me motivated, I would say until next time, but there won’t be a next time.”

To watch the video clips of Liam’s challenge visit Fitness Rush Facebook page.

To make a donation visit:-www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liam-rushmer