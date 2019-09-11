Lou Curtin - who calls himself Litter Picking Lou - has been cleaning up St Neots for more than a year and hopes his efforts will encourage people to think twice about littering.

He has already won the Chorus Homes Community Inspiration Awards in the young achiever category in recognition of his efforts.

Lou was also invited by Huntingdonshire District Council to visit the waste management team, where he learnt about the role the council plays in collecting litter.

This summer he also spent time litter picking parks, streets, beaches and the River Great Ouse.

Lou said: "People who litter make me angry because it ends up killing animals."

You can find out more by searching Litter Picking Lou on social media.