Let’s Talk Rubbish: Tell us what you are doing for recycling week (Video)

The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield. The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield.

As part of the campaign, which launched in last week's edition, we are encouraging residents in Huntingdonshire to tidy up towns and villages by collecting 1,000 bags of rubbish.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, 182,965 tonnes of rubbish was recycled or composted in Cambridgeshire, according to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures, placing the county near the top of the table for recycling in the UK.

Last year households in Huntingdonshire recycled 19,000 tonnes of food and garden waste, this included tea bags and even coffee grounds, according to Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC).

Earlier this year, Huntingdonshire was named the first "circularly economy" for plastic, leading the way for recycling in the nation.

The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield. The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield.

The initiative which is being led by HDC working with Charpak Ltd, a Huntingdon-based plastic packaging manufacturer, and has seen discarded plastics collected, cleaned, reprocessed and reused, all within the local area. But we would like to know what you are doing. A part of recycling week, which is being led by the sustainability organisation, WRAP, people are being encouraged to get involved and think about what they do with their waste.

Alongside recycling food waste, and litter, residents are also encouraged to reuse and recycle unused clothes.

Textiles placed in recycling bins cost councils across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on average £10,000 a month, with councils now encouraging residents to donate their clothes to charity shops.

Alongside Recycling Week, people are also being encouraged to take part in World Clean Up Day, which encourages residents to go outside and pick up litter on Saturday (September 21), for more information visit: www.worldcleanupday.org.

If you would like to take part in the Let's Talk Rubbish Campaign, send in details of your litter pick, a picture, and how many bags you have collected to Katie Ridley.

If you are taking part in Recycling Week or World Clean Up Day, send information to katie.ridley@archant.co.uk, call 01480 443472 or use the hashtag #LetTalkRubbish.