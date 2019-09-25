Councillor John Morris has set up a campaigning group to persuade people to use their cycles instead of using a car.

The Huntingdonshire Cycling and Walking campaign group will be launched in the autumn to try to improve conditions for people who want to cycle and walk in Huntingdonshire's towns and villages.

Cllr Morris said: "At the moment, Huntingdonshire lags behind neighbouring districts of east and south Cambridgeshire in terms of cycling levels and has less than a third of the percentage of people that cycle once a week compared with Cambridge. Sixteen per cent in Huntingdonshire compared to 58 per cent in Cambridge.

"So far more than 230 people have joined this new group. Many have told me they have young children who would like to cycle but feel that many of our busy roads are not safe to cycle on. I am particularly concerned about the lack of safe cycling routes to many of our schools, for example from Godmanchester to Hinchingbrooke School."

To mark the formal launch of the group, John is organising a family friendly cycle ride from outside Rutland Cycling at Grafham Water, Marlow car park, Grafham, PE28 0BH on Sunday. Meet at 10.30am. There will also be a family friendly walk also setting off from outside Rutland Cycling at 11.30am.

He has also arranged discounts on cycle hire and e-bike hire on the day from Rutland Cycling. Quote the discount code #ActiveTravel when hiring a bike. More information can be found on the Huntingdonshire Cycling and Walking Campaign Group Facebook page.

Meanwhile, people in the Offords are being encouraged to take part in a litter pick in the village.

Pete Riley, who lives in the village, is asking people to come along to the community litter pick to help clean up.

Pete said: "We are really just aiming to get everyone together, and help pick up rubbish around the village. We already have hi-vis jackets and litter picks so all we need now is people to join us."

INFO: The litter pick will be held on Sunday from 10am-12pm. Meet on the green opposite the school.