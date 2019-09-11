The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield. The Hunts Post editoral team Julian Makey, Debbie Davies, Katie Ridley and Daniel Mansfield.

The Let's Talk Rubbish campaign officially launches today, and we want you to get involved and help reduce the amount of litter in Huntingdonshire.

We would like encourage you to collect rubbish around the area, take pictures and let us know how many bags you manage to collect.

Over the next couple of months, were hoping to hit an ambitious collective target of 1,000 bags of rubbish gathered.

Editor of the Hunts Post, Daniel Mansfield said: "The environment is right at the top of the agenda locally and nationally and we want to help keep it there.

"We are asking our readers to help us make a difference in the towns and villages in which you live. We will be celebrating innovation and highlighting the efforts you make - both big and small - to help make a lasting impact in Huntingdonshire."

Fly tipping alone cost Huntingdonshire District Council £39,387 in 2017, with the lists of incidents increasing from 650 in 2017 to 692 in 2018.

Figures released in 2018 showed that more than 112,043 tonnes of waste was buried in landfill sites, 34 per cent of the total amount of rubbish disposed of in Cambridgeshire.

Huntingdonshire District Council has also said that one of the biggest issues that they face is contamination.

Last year, 6.5 per cent of materials the district council collected were in the incorrect bins, costing the council £10,000 to process and dispose of every month.

Meanwhile, an average of 44 tonnes of food waste is incorrectly put in Huntingdonshire recycling bins each month.

Over the coming months, we will be celebrating litter picking champions and trailblazers in our communities, while giving you an insight into the business of waste, how it is collected and processed, and how you can do your bit to help reduce, reuse and recycle.

But we need your help. If you are a school, business, community group or an individual who is passionate about reducing the amount of rubbish on the streets of Huntingdonshire, and wants to make a conscious effort to change the way they are living, get in contact.