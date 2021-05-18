Published: 1:49 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM May 18, 2021

Mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Karl Webb paid tribute to the Royal British Legion at a special ceremony to mark the organisation’s centenary.

Numbers were restricted because of the coronavirus regulations but a standard bearer took part in the ceremony at Market Hill on Saturday, the site of the town’s thinking soldier memorial, which includes the names of men who died in the two world wars.

Cllr Webb also laid a wreath at the nearby memorial to those who gave their lives in the Boer War.

The ceremony was part of low-key national celebrations for the Royal British Legion which was formed 100 years ago in the wake of the First World War.

Towns and villages across Huntingdonshire also held ceremonies to mark the anniversary.

The legion was formed in 1921 from four separate organisations which supported service personnel from the Great War. It was first known as the British Legion but was granted a royal charter by King George V in 1925.

The Royal British Legion, which continues to provide welfare services to military personnel and their families, is best known for its involvement in Remembrance Day and the sale of fund-raising poppies.

It continues to campaign for the best deal for military personnel who are in need as well as fulfilling a comradeship role.