Dazzling dancers impress at fireworks display in illuminated costumes

Clare Butler

Published: 2:12 PM November 19, 2021
LDA dancers were keen to put on a show at Eynesbury Rovers.

LDA dancers were keen to put on a show at Eynesbury Rovers. - Credit: Tom Langdale

Dancers entertained the crowds at a Hunts fireworks display in one of the first events to return post pandemic.

The LDA dancers performed in their illuminated costumes at the Eynesbury Rovers event on November 7. 

The group were happy to speak with revellers and hand out flyers before showing off their skills.

Principal Tom Langdale, who previously worked as a lead singer for Sir Tim Rice, said: “It’s super exciting that events are opening up and that people are ready to wrap up warm and embrace outdoor events.

"This is our safest way moving forward over Christmas, to be safe and jolly!” 
 
LDA, based in St Neots, was first started in 2006. Performers could always look forward to pantos, markets, shows and exhibitions - but sadly lockdown changed all of that. 

However, as events are now starting to reopen, things are picking up. 
 
LDA is now looking for new students in St Neots with Tom on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Anyone who is interested should drop them a message by searching for their page on Facebook.

