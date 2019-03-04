Lauren Steadman visited Ramsey Spinning Infant School on Thursday Lauren Steadman visited Ramsey Spinning Infant School on Thursday

The 26-year-old, double world champion paratriathlete and six-time European champion visited Ramsey Spinning Infants School on Thursday to promote the Daily Mile initiative and start off the project at the school.

Lauren, who was born without a complete right arm, won a silver medal at the Rio 2016 games in the paratriathlon.

She has competed in three Paralympics, in both swimming and the paratriathlon. She competed at both the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing and the 2012 Paralympics in London as a swimmer.

More recently, Steadman, a former Sawtry Village College pupil, starred on Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the semi-final stage.

Sport England has committed £1.5million of National Lottery funding to support the Daily Mile, a fitness initiative that aims to get children fit for life.

Sport England wants to bring the initiative to all 20,000 primary schools in England, with the money being used to employ national and local Daily Mile co-ordinators.

Living Sport has been selected to receive funding in Cambridgeshire to employ a local co-ordinator, with Ali Cope taking on the role for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

